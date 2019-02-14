U.S. Embassy Statement on Peace Agreement

The United States of America welcomes the February 6 signing of the Central African Republic peace agreement. Reaching an agreement is a positive step towards peace and the United States will closely review the final language of the agreement. We commend President Faustin Archange Touadéra and the armed group leaders for choosing the path of […]

