U.S. Embassy Statement on Recent Attack on Humanitarian Workers in Gambella


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Septembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The U.S. Embassy strongly condemns the violence perpetrated against humanitarian aid workers in Gambella on September 5, 2019, which resulted in the deaths of two staff members of Action Against Hunger, a non-governmental organization. The loss of these Ethiopian aid workers saddens us deeply, and we offer our sincerest condolences to their families, friends and […]

