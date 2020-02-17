Alwihda Info
U.S. Embassy graduates English Language Program in Tanga and Unguja


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Février 2020


On February 15 and 16, 2020, the U.S. Embassy in Tanzania awarded graduation certificates to the 47 students of the U.S. Embassy’s English ‘Access’ Microscholarship Program in Tanga (13 female and 12 male) and Unguja – Zanzibar (12 female and 10 male). These students successfully completed their two-year biweekly after-school English classes, focusing on English […]

