U.S. Embassy sponsored summer volunteerism program concludes

The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa is concluding its American Spaces Volunteer Program (ASVP), a summer volunteerism program involving 40 Ethiopian youths, conducted at the American Spaces located in Bahir Dar, Dire Dawa, Jimma and Addis Ababa. Volunteers shared their experiences, led discussions, and taught different skillsets such as computer programming, art, English and other […]

