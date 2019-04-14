U.S. Embassy supports University linkages between Egypt and America

Continuing its ongoing support to Egypt’s educational sector, the U.S. Embassy, in partnership with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and AMIDEAST, welcomes to Egypt this week a delegation of senior university administrators from the United States. This visit is connecting American universities to the Ministry’s efforts to promote the establishment of international […]

Continuing its ongoing support to Egypt’s educational sector, the U.S. Embassy, in partnership wi...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...