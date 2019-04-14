Alwihda Info
U.S. Embassy supports University linkages between Egypt and America


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Avril 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Continuing its ongoing support to Egypt’s educational sector, the U.S. Embassy, in partnership with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and AMIDEAST, welcomes to Egypt this week a delegation of senior university administrators from the United States. This visit is connecting American universities to the Ministry’s efforts to promote the establishment of international […]

