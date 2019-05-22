Alwihda Info
U.S. Embassy to host Mandela Washington Fellowship Alumni Conference


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 22 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa is organizing a conference to highlight the fifth anniversary of the Mandela Washington Fellowship (MWF) program by highlighting “Mandela Washington Fellows in Action”. The United States Embassy in Addis Ababa invites the media to cover the opening session. Please also see below schedule and mention in your RSVP if you […]

