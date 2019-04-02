U.S. Government Delivers Substantial Relief Supplies and Personnel to Support the Response to Cyclone Idai

In coordination with the Government of the Republic of Mozambique and international partners, the United States Government has to date delivered 125 metric tons of relief supplies via military aircraft to areas affected by Cyclone Idai. The U.S. military has flown fifteen missions using C-130 Hercules, C-17 Globemaster, and C-12 Huron aircraft to move critical […]

