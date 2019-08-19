U.S. Government Gives $186 Million to Support Humanitarian Projects in the Central African Republic

The United States Government (USG) will provide just over 186 million USD in funding for the humanitarian response in the Central African Republic (CAR) in fiscal years 2018-2019. These humanitarian response funds come from the United States Agency for International Development’s Offices of Foreign Disaster Assistance and Food for Peace (USAID/OFDA, USAID/FFP), and the Bureau […]

The United States Government (USG) will provide just over 186 million USD in funding for the humanitarian res...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...