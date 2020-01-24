On January 23, 2020, the United States Government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), donated 16 Yamaha motorcycles and 800 filing cabinets to the Government of Tanzania. The motorcycles will be used to monitor the provision of social welfare services to vulnerable children and families. Community caseworkers are better equipped to deliver effective […]

On January 23, 2020, the United States Government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (US...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...