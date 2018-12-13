U.S. Supports Sustainable Tourism in Egypt’s Red Sea Governorate

In support of Egypt’s economic development and the prosperity of the hundreds of thousands of Egyptians that work in Egypt’s tourism industry, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) on December 13 participated in the inauguration of an interpretive center, an ecotourism enterprise, and a refrigeration facility to conclude a successful project in the Red […]

In support of Egypt’s economic development and the prosperity of the hundreds of thousands of Egyptians that work in ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...