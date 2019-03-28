U.S. and Egypt Hold 31st Military Cooperation Committee Meeting

Senior delegations from the United States and the Arab Republic of Egypt met March 20-22 in Washington, D.C., for the 31st meeting of the Military Cooperation Committee (MCC). The MCC is the premier bilateral defense forum for coordinating defense cooperation, identifying shared security objectives, and consulting on a wide array of strategic issues. The delegations […]

