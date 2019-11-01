U.S. commitment to Cameroon remains strong despite change in African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) status

Today, President Donald Trump notified the Government of the Republic of Cameroon of his intent to terminate Cameroon’s trade benefits under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) as of January 1, 2020. Under U.S. law, countries receiving AGOA benefits are subject to regular reviews to assess criteria set out by the U.S. Congress in […]

