U.S. groundless allegations against China’s national security legislation for Hong Kong doomed to fail

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 4 Juin 2020

No country can allow activities that jeopardize its state sovereignty. When the U.S. President was hurling his accusations at China, he tweeted “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” in response to the huge protests across America triggered by the killing of African American George Floyd by a policeman.

By Ji Ping When the decision on the national security legislation for Hong Kong was approved at the third session of the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s top legislature, those in power in the U.S. and its few loyal “fans” immediately began to clamor, blatantly interfering in China’s internal affairs by issuing a “joint statement”, tweeting and holding news conferences.



These scaremongers made an inflammatory statement claiming that China’s decision had replaced the “one country, two systems” principle with “one country, one system”. They slammed the NPC’s decision, which complied with Chinese laws, as one “throttling democracy and freedom enjoyed by Hong Kong citizens”. They also lamented the end of the city as an international financial hub.



By concluding that the national security legislation for Hong Kong “damaged the interests of the world,” and “challenged the values of democracy and freedom,” they vowed to firmly resist the decision and compel China to abandon it, and brazenly announced sanctions against the country.



China is an independent sovereign state and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) is a part of China. It’s absolutely absurd that some Western countries, the self-styled examples of law-based societies, strongly oppose the NPC’s move to establish and improve the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the HKSAR to safeguard national security according to the Constitution of China and the HKSAR Basic Law.



Furthermore, their accusations and attacks are based on hypocrisy and lies, which is shameful.



“One country” is the core of the “one country, two systems” principle, as HK is an inseparable part of China that no other country with ulterior motives is allowed to covet or interfere in. The principles of “the people of Hong Kong governing Hong Kong,” and a high degree of autonomy representing the difference between HK and the Chinese mainland under the “one country, two systems” policy has its legal basis in China’s Constitution and the HKSAR Basic Law.



The central government’s exercise of jurisdiction over HK under the Constitution and other laws, a right enshrined by the Constitution, should never be challenged or interfered with by any external force.



Under the instigation and support of external forces, some radicals have disrupted Hong Kong, harmed its national security, trampled on its national dignity, and challenged the authority of the central government by carrying out violent and terrorist activities. These forces and their foreign sponsors are targeting the whole of China, including Hong Kong.



Against this background, the central government needs to take resolute measures to implement the Constitution and the HKSAR Basic Law, and establish and improve the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the HKSAR to safeguard national security. This is what is urgently needed to stabilize the city, and is essential for safeguarding national security from the state level. This is also a fundamental guarantee of the long-term stability of the “one country, two systems” principle, and Hong Kong’s status as an international financial hub.



The decision complies with China’s Constitution and the HKSAR Basic Law, enjoys the support of Hong Kong residents, and follows the general trend.



The so-called “one country, one system” accusation is nothing but calumny and slander. Even mention of the Sino-British Joint Declaration is ridiculous, as it was a historical document that no longer had any practical significance since the city’s return to China.



The so-called “undermining of democracy and freedom” has long been refuted by the facts. Is the ransacking of the city’s Legislative Council building by radicals to obstruct the HKSAR government’s administration in accordance with their special status by taking advantage of foreign influence a kind of “democracy?” Are the actions abusing judicial power by acquitting the rioters arrested by the police and the rebels who trampled on and defaced the Chinese flag and national emblem representative of “democracy?” Are vandalism, violence against police officers and calling for U.S. military help demonstrations of “freedom?”



The NPC’s decision aims to safeguard the democracy and freedom of all Hong Kong residents rather than a few violent radicals, and maintain national security. Support for violence from a few radicals and opposing the upholding of the rule of law thoroughly exposes these hypocrites’ true faces.



This awkward show being put on by the U.S. and its allies reveal their true nature: strong in appearance but weak in reality. Today’s China is not what it was a hundred years ago, nor is the West anything like it was a century ago. Any attempt to interfere in China’s internal affairs through Hong Kong-related issues is doomed to fail.



Source：People’s Daily Online



