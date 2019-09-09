U.S. supports conservation of Upper Egypt Historical Monuments

In support of Egypt’s vital tourism industry, the thousands of people it employs, and the world heritage represented by Egypt’s cultural monuments, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has partnered with the Ministry of Antiquities on a number of conservation and training activities in Dra Abu El Naga and Khonsu Temple in Luxor. USAID […]

