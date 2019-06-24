UAE, Cameroon boosting cooperation

Fahad Obaid Mohammad Al Taffaq, UAE Ambassador to Nigeria and Non-Resident Ambassador to the Republic of Cameroon, has held meetings with a number of officials and businessmen in Cameroon, and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation with the Central African country in all fields. Al Taffaq visited the capital city Yaounde, and toured a number of […]

Fahad Obaid Mohammad Al Taffaq, UAE Ambassador to Nigeria and Non-Resident Ambassador to the Republic of Cameroon, has held meetings with a...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...