UAE Embassy distributes food aid to needy households in Egypt

A number of eligible households in Al Giza governorate, Egypt, have benefited from sizable food baskets distributed by the Sharjah Charity House in collaboration with the UAE Embassy in the Egyptian capital. The aid falls within the longstanding relations between the peoples of the two sisterly countries, said Saleh Al Saadi, an advisor at the […]

A number of eligible households in Al Giza governorate, Egypt, have benefited from sizable food baskets distributed by the Sharjah Charity Hou...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...