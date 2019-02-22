UAE, Lesotho accelerating cooperation

Prospects for fostering cooperation between the UAE and Lesotho have been discussed by the UAE Ambassador to Pretoria, Mahash Saeed Al Hamli, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations of the Kingdom of Lesotho, Lesego Makgothi, at the embassy’s premises in Pretoria. Al Hamli conveyed a message during the meeting, welcoming the opening of […]

