UAE, Mali discussing ties


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Mars 2019


Reem Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, has met with Kamissa Camara, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Mali, on the sidelines of the 46th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC. During the meeting, the two ministers explored ways of fostering ties between the two countries […]

