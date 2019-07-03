Alwihda Info
UAE, Rwanda sign labour mobility Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Juillet 2019


The UAE and Rwanda signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the aim of consolidating their cooperation in regulating the recruitment of Rwandan workers by private sector firms in the UAE. The MoU was signed by Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, UAE Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and Rwanyindo Kayirangwa Fanfan, Minister of Public […]

The UAE and Rwanda signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the aim of consolidating their cooperation in regulating the recruitment o...

