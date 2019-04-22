Alwihda Info
UAE, Saudi Arabia provide $US3 billion in assistance to Sudan


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 22 Avril 2019


The UAE and Saudi Arabia have announced a joint initiative to support the brotherly people of Sudan. The initiative will see the delivery of US$3 billion in assistance to Sudan. The assistance bundle entails $500 million deposit into Sudan’s central bank to strengthen the country’s liquidity and monetary reserves. The remaining amount will be dedicated […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



