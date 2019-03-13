UAE ambassador meets with Mozambique minister

UAE Ambassador Khalid Ibrahim Sheheil has met with Mozambique’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, Ragendra de Sousa, at the ministry’s headquarters in the capital, Maputo. During the meeting, the two sides discussed means of enhancing trade and investment ties between the UAE and Mozambique. De Sousa praised the ties between the two countries, expressing the […]

