Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

UAE helps release of four civilians held captive in Libya


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Four detainees – three Filipinos and a South Korean – who were held captive by armed groups in Libya, have been released thanks to “intensive efforts” made by the UAE “in coordination and cooperation” with the Libyan National Army, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said. The civilians, who were held captive […]

Four detainees – three Filipinos and a South Korean – who were held captive by armed groups in Liby...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...