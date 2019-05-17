UAE helps release of four civilians held captive in Libya

Four detainees – three Filipinos and a South Korean – who were held captive by armed groups in Libya, have been released thanks to “intensive efforts” made by the UAE “in coordination and cooperation” with the Libyan National Army, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said. The civilians, who were held captive […]

