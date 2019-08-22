Alwihda Info
UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on ‘Youth Day’


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 22 Août 2019


President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the occasion of Youth Day, which is observed on August 21st. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin […]

