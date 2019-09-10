Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

UAE’s Ambassador to Ethiopia presents credentials as Permanent Representative to African Union


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 10 Septembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Mohamed Salem Ahmed Mosaad Al Rashdi, Ambassador to Ethiopia, presented his credentials to Moussa Faki, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, as the UAE’s Permanent Representative to the African Union. During the meeting, which was held at the Commission’s headquarters in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, the officials discussed aspects of cooperation between the two […]

Mohamed Salem Ahmed Mosaad Al Rashdi, Ambassador to Ethiopia, presented his credentials to Moussa ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 10/09/2019

Tchad : au Sila, la société civile appelée à s'impliquer pour le désarmement et la paix

Tchad : au Sila, la société civile appelée à s'impliquer pour le désarmement et la paix

Tchad : un forum se penche sur les inconvénients des réseaux sociaux Tchad : un forum se penche sur les inconvénients des réseaux sociaux 09/09/2019

Populaires

Tchad : "le gouvernement a tué l’économie, il a détruit l’activité économique"

10/09/2019

Match Tchad-Soudan : les supporteurs tchadiens mobilisés à Khartoum

10/09/2019

Tchad : au Sila, la société civile appelée à s'impliquer pour le désarmement et la paix

10/09/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : faculté de médecine de l'UNEK, une suspension qui divise
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 09/09/2019 - Abba Issa Fressou

Tribune : L'unité nationale face aux maladies du 21ème siècle

Tribune : L'unité nationale face aux maladies du 21ème siècle

Tchad : comment réussir la semaine de l'arbre en 4 points Tchad : comment réussir la semaine de l'arbre en 4 points 07/09/2019 - Djasrabaye Adolphe

ANALYSE - 09/09/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Certificat de résidence algérien mention « commerçant » : suspension d’une décision de refus de renouvellement suite à la seule prise en compte par le préfet du chiffre d’affaires

Certificat de résidence algérien mention « commerçant » : suspension d’une décision de refus de renouvellement suite à la seule prise en compte par le préfet du chiffre d’affaires

Nationalité française et statut civil de droit commun : clarification du juge judiciaire Nationalité française et statut civil de droit commun : clarification du juge judiciaire 07/09/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 04/08/2019 - A. Yaya

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne 22/07/2019