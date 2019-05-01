Alwihda Info
UAE takes part in Arab League Education, Culture and Science Organisation, ALECSO meeting in Mauritania


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


A delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, has participated in the meetings of the Arab League Education, Culture and Science Organisation, ALECSO, which was hosted by the Mauritanian capital, Nouakchott. The delegation included Shaima Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali, Director of International Organisations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International… […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




