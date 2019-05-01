UAE takes part in Arab League Education, Culture and Science Organisation, ALECSO meeting in Mauritania

A delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, has participated in the meetings of the Arab League Education, Culture and Science Organisation, ALECSO, which was hosted by the Mauritanian capital, Nouakchott. The delegation included Shaima Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali, Director of International Organisations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International… […]

A delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAI...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...