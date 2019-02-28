UK Export Finance (UKEF) supports UK firms to develop critical Ghanaian infrastructure

International Trade Secretary Dr Liam Fox has today (27 February 2019) announced that UK Export Finance (UKEF) will support UK firms with £130 million for three projects in Ghana. Support will be provided to projects that have a direct impact on the country’s infrastructure and economic development, while delivering opportunities for British companies. The announcement […]
