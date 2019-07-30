UK Government strengthens Uganda’s response to fight malaria

The UK Government is supporting the Government of Uganda’s response to fight malaria among the most vulnerable, particularly women and children. In Uganda, malaria, a preventable and treatable disease, kills 14 children under five years every day. The five-year support worth two hundred and six billion shillings that started in 2018 and will end in […]

