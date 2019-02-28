UK statement on re-election of President Buhari in Nigeria

Last night the Independent National Electoral Commission of Nigeria declared President Buhari the winner of the 2019 Presidential elections. Minister of State for Africa, Harriett Baldwin, said: I offer my congratulations to President Buhari on securing a second term as the Nigerian President. The UK is a long-standing friend and partner of Nigeria and the […]

