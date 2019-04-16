Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

UK works with Somali forces to respond to sexual violence in conflict


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Avril 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The UK-supported 4-day workshop drew participants from Somali National security institutions across the country, Ministries of Defence, Internal Security, Justice and Women and Human Rights Development in both the national and federal government.Those trained will now go back to their institutions, and train their colleagues on what they have learnt. This is the fifth training […]

The UK-supported 4-day workshop drew participants from Somali National security institutions across the coun...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Mardi 16 Avril 2019 - 11:07 Linda Lions to host Memorial Youth Tournament

Mardi 16 Avril 2019 - 10:16 Situation in Sudan

Mardi 16 Avril 2019 - 10:12 ‘A global measles crisis’ is well underway, UN agency chiefs warn

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 15/04/2019

Tchad : les communes de N'Djamena sollicitées pour créer de l'emploi aux jeunes

Tchad : les communes de N'Djamena sollicitées pour créer de l'emploi aux jeunes

Tchad : "on ne peut pas continuer à défier l'autorité de l'Etat" Tchad : "on ne peut pas continuer à défier l'autorité de l'Etat" 15/04/2019

Populaires

Tchad : attaque contre l’armée à Bogouma, plusieurs morts

15/04/2019

Widad Babikir, l'épouse d'Omar El-Béchir empêchée de quitter Juba

15/04/2019

Tchad : "on ne peut pas continuer à défier l'autorité de l'Etat"

15/04/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : 3000 personnes réunies au Nord-Est pour le Festival des cultures sahariennes
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 08/04/2019 - Siré SY

Nouveau gouvernement au Sénégal : d'abord l'emploi

Nouveau gouvernement au Sénégal : d'abord l'emploi

Le chaos dans ces zones dites « anglophones » — J’accuse ! Le chaos dans ces zones dites « anglophones » — J’accuse ! 07/04/2019 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 11/04/2019 - Ilyes Zouari

La Côte d’Ivoire atteint les 25 millions d’habitants, mais demeure sous-peuplée

La Côte d’Ivoire atteint les 25 millions d’habitants, mais demeure sous-peuplée

Centrafrique : Khartoum, suite et fin Centrafrique : Khartoum, suite et fin 16/03/2019 - GBANDI Anatole

REACTION - 06/04/2019 - Idriss Younouss.

Centrafrique : un ex-ministre et patron de média dans le collimateur du régime

Centrafrique : un ex-ministre et patron de média dans le collimateur du régime

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun 02/03/2019 - Think Tank Generation 90