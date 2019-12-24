UN Calls for Nominations for Nelson Mandela Prize

The United Nations is calling for nominations for the 2020 United Nations Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela Prize. The Prize was established in June 2014 by the United Nations General Assembly to recognize the achievements of those who dedicate their lives to the service of humanity by promoting the purposes and principles of the United Nations while […]

The United Nations is calling for nominations for the 2020 United Nations Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela Prize. The Prize was established in June 20...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...