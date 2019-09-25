UN General Assembly: strong plea to boost food security through South-South cooperation

Leaders gathering for the United Nations General Assembly from 17-30 September 2019 in New York have made a strong plea for enhanced South-South cooperation to strengthen food security during a session co-hosted by the African Development Bank (https://AfDB.org/en). Speaking as part of this session on the role of South-South cooperation to achieve sustainable development for […]

Leaders gathering for the United Nations General Assembly from 17-30 September 2019 in New York have made a st...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...