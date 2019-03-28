UN Human Rights Committee publishes findings on Angola, Eritrea, Estonia, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Viet Nam

The UN Human Rights Committee has published its findings on the civil and political rights record of countries it examined during its latest session: Angola, Eritrea, Estonia, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Viet Nam. The findings, officially termed concluding observations, contain positive aspects of the respective State’s implementation of the International Covenant on […]

The UN Human Rights Committee has published its findings on the civil and political rights record of ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...