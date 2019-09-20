UN Human Rights Council 42: Statement for the Universal Periodic Review on Ethiopia

The UK welcomed acceptance of our recommendations on human trafficking, truth and reconciliation, and commitment for impartial investigations into violations and abuses, whilst noting concern at continued internal displacement. The United Kingdom welcomes Ethiopia’s continued engagement with the UPR. We welcome Ethopia’s acceptance of all three of the UK’s recommendations, including enhanced… Read more on […]

The UK welcomed acceptance of our recommendations on human trafficking, truth a...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...