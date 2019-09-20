Alwihda Info
UN Human Rights Council 42: Statement for the Universal Periodic Review on Ethiopia


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Septembre 2019


The UK welcomed acceptance of our recommendations on human trafficking, truth and reconciliation, and commitment for impartial investigations into violations and abuses, whilst noting concern at continued internal displacement. The United Kingdom welcomes Ethiopia’s continued engagement with the UPR. We welcome Ethopia’s acceptance of all three of the UK’s recommendations, including enhanced… Read more on […]

