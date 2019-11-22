Alwihda Info
UN Humanitarian Chief Mark Lowcock To Visit Sudan


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 22 Novembre 2019


WHO: Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock WHAT: Mission to Sudan WHEN: 22 – 24 November 2019 WHERE: Khartoum and Kassala United Nations humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock will visit Sudan from 22 to 24 November to see the humanitarian situation in the country and advocate for sustained international support to address […]

