UN Humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria expresses condolences for the death of two aid workers in attack by gunmen


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 22 Avril 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon, has extended his heartfelt condolences to the families, colleagues and friends of two aid workers who lost their lives in Friday’s attack on Kajuru Castle, a holiday resort 220 kilometers north of Abuja, the capital of Nigeria. Faye Mooney, a British communications and learning specialist […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



