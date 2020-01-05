UN Libya Mission strongly condemns bombing of military academy, at least 30 dead

Saturday’s bombing reportedly took place as cadets were gathering on a parade ground at the Hadaba academy in a southern district of the capital. The forces of the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) have been laying siege to Tripoli since April, under the leadership of commander Khalifa Haftar, who is aligned with a rival administration […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...