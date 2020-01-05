Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

UN Libya Mission strongly condemns bombing of military academy, at least 30 dead


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Janvier 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Saturday’s bombing reportedly took place as cadets were gathering on a parade ground at the Hadaba academy in a southern district of the capital. The forces of the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) have been laying siege to Tripoli since April, under the leadership of commander Khalifa Haftar, who is aligned with a rival administration […]

Saturday’s bombing reportedly took place as cadets were gathering on a parade ground at the Hadaba academy in a southern district of the capital....

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 04/01/2020

Tchad : une réunion très attendue entre le Gouvernement et les syndicats ce samedi

Tchad : une réunion très attendue entre le Gouvernement et les syndicats ce samedi

Tchad : les fonctionnaires en colère, "il faut reporter les élections en 2022" Tchad : les fonctionnaires en colère, "il faut reporter les élections en 2022" 04/01/2020

Populaires

Tchad : une femme dans un état critique après une tentative de suicide à Goz Beida

05/01/2020

Tchad : des soldats seront redéployés au Lac après une mission au Nigeria

05/01/2020

Tchad : la hausse de prix sur certains produits est un "coup de massue"

05/01/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Nigeria : "le déploiement du contingent tchadien a donné des résultats satisfaisants" (défense)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 22/12/2019 - survie

Du Franc CFA à l'ECO : une réforme de façade pour sauver les meubles

Du Franc CFA à l'ECO : une réforme de façade pour sauver les meubles

Tchad : l'ex-ministre Issa Mahamat Abdelmamout analyse un livre de Succès Masra Tchad : l'ex-ministre Issa Mahamat Abdelmamout analyse un livre de Succès Masra 22/12/2019 - Issa Mahamat Abdelmamout

ANALYSE - 26/12/2019 - Kadar Abdi Ibrahim

Djibouti : Tôt ou tard, l'histoire vous réhabilite !

Djibouti : Tôt ou tard, l'histoire vous réhabilite !

Changements climatiques : une vision centrée sur l'être humain pour une Afrique zéro fossile gagne du terrain Changements climatiques : une vision centrée sur l'être humain pour une Afrique zéro fossile gagne du terrain 11/12/2019 - Landry Ninteretse

REACTION - 26/12/2019 - Makhoudia DIOUF

L’anniversaire et la fausse mort du franc CFA

L’anniversaire et la fausse mort du franc CFA

Tchad : Succès Masra réagit à la polémique sur le livre qu'il a coécrit Tchad : Succès Masra réagit à la polémique sur le livre qu'il a coécrit 24/12/2019 - Succès Masra