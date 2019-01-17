UN Refugee Chief meets Egypt President and Secretary General of the Arab League

Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on 14 January during an official two-day visit to Egypt. During the meeting, Mr. Grandi expressed UNHCR’s appreciation for Egypt’s hospitality towards refugees and asylum-seekers, more than 242,000 of whom are registered with UNHCR in Egypt. The meeting covered several local, […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...