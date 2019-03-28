UN Secretary-General appoints George Conway of Canada as Acting Deputy Special Representative for the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of George Conway of Canada as Acting Deputy Special Representative for the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM), where he will also serve as United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator. Mr. Conway succeeds Peter de Clercq of Netherlands. The Secretary-General is grateful for his dedication […]

