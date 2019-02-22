Alwihda Info
UN Secretary-General appoints Inger Andersen of Denmark as Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Février 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Following her nomination by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, the General Assembly today elected Inger Andersen of Denmark to a four-year term as Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). Serving as Director General of the International Union for Conservation of Nature since 2015, Ms. Andersen brings a passion for conservation and sustainable […]

