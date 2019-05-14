Alwihda Info
UN: Shine Spotlight on Brutality in Cameroon


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The United Nations Security Council’s decision to hold an informal meeting on [Cameroon](https://www.hrw.org/africa/cameroon) on May 13, 2019 gives momentum to international efforts to address the human rights crisis in the country’s Anglophone regions. “Security Council members should call on the government of Cameroon and leaders of armed separatist groups to end abuses against civilians in… […]

