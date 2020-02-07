Alwihda Info
UN Women’s Rights Committee to review Afghanistan, Bulgaria, Eritrea, Kiribati, Latvia, Pakistan, Republic of Moldova, and Zimbabwe


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Février 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) is meeting in Geneva from 10 to 28 February 2020 to review the situation of women’s rights in the following countries: Afghanistan, Bulgaria, Eritrea, Kiribati, Latvia, Pakistan, Republic of Moldova, and Zimbabwe. The above countries are among the [189](https://treaties.un.org/Pages/ViewDetails.aspx?src=TREATY&mtdsg_no=IV-8&chapter=4&clang=_en)… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/un-womens-rights-...

