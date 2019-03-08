UN disability rights committee to review Cuba, Niger, Norway, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Spain, Turkey, and Vanuatu

The UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities will meet in Geneva from 11 March to 5 April 2019 to review the following countries: Cuba, Niger, Norway, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Spain, Turkey, and Vanuatu. The above are among the 177 States that have ratified the Convention on the Rights of Persons with […]

