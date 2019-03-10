Alwihda Info
UN family mourns the victims of Sunday’s Ethiopian Airlines Crash


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Mars 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The UN family has received the news of the Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed at 8:44 this morning with profound shock and dismay. The Boeing 737-800 crashed in Bishoftu, shortly after take off from Bole International Airport. “As the UN family, we are deeply saddened by all the lives lost in this tragedy. We have […]

