UN human rights expert group begins seventh mission to South Sudan, Uganda, Kenya and Ethiopia

Members of the UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan will begin their seventh field mission to South Sudan, Uganda, Kenya and Ethiopia today. The mission will take place from 19 to 29 August 2019. The three Commissioners taking part in the mission, Yasmin Sooka (chairperson), Andrew Clapham and Barney Afako, will be in […]

Members of the UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan will begin their seventh field mission to South Sudan, Uganda, Kenya and Ethiopia today. The mission...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...