UN launches plan to address humanitarian needs in Libya in 2019

Seven years after the revolution, hundreds of thousands of people across Libya, live in dire conditions. In a bid to respond to the urgent humanitarian needs for 552,000 most vulnerable people living in Libya, the United Nations together with the Government of National Accord today launched the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP2019), seeking US$202 million, […]

