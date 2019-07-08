Alwihda Info
UN’s Amina Mohammed pledges full support as Africa begins to implement African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 8 Juillet 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Amina J Mohammed, on Sunday pledged the UN’s full support to the African Union as nations begin to earnestly operationalise the landmark African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) that is expected to unleash the continent’s all-inclusive economic potential. In remarks to the 12thextraordinary session of the African Union on the AfCFTA, […]

