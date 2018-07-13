UN’s Emergency Fund releases US$15 Million for Life-Saving Assistance to Displaced People in Ethiopia

The UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) released today US$15 million to urgently scale up humanitarian assistance to people affected by escalating inter-communal violence in Ethiopia. Historical tensions between communities in southern Ethiopia escalated in April 2018 and led to large-scale displacements, damage of properties and loss of life. Close to one million men, women […]

