UN standing with Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique as Southern Africa death toll from deadly cyclone mounts

The UN chief has [expressed his sadness](https://www.un.org/sg/en/content/sg/statement/2019-03-17/statement-attributable-the-spokesman-for-the-secretary-general-flooding-zimbabwe) at the loss of life and displacement across Zimbabwe, as a result of the deadly Tropical Cyclone Idai, which has pounded Southern Africa in recent days, leaving at least 150 dead in Malawi alone, according to latest news… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/un-standing-with-zimbabwe-malawi-mozambique-as-sout...
