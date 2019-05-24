UN torture prevention body to visit Ghana

The United Nations Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture is set to carry out its first visit to Ghana from 26 May to 1 June 2019 where it will examine the treatment of people deprived of their liberty and the safeguards in place for their protection against torture and ill-treatment, as well as advising Ghana’s government […]

