UN warns Sahel crisis is reaching unprecedented levels


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 8 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Top UN officials today warned that insecurity and armed attacks in the Sahel have reached unprecedented levels. They called for increased humanitarian aid to millions of people affected by the spread of violence. Briefing UN Member States in Geneva, the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinators for Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger warned that humanitarian needs had […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



Tchad : incendie au grand marché d'Abéché
